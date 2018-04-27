Wrapping up the final workweek of April, Friday brings rain, mostly light to moderate, but with potential to be briefly heavy with any embedded thunderstorms, forecasters say.

Look for rain to get started in western areas of the Island by around 8 a.m., said Jim Connolly, National Weather Service meteorologist in Upton.

“Cloudy Skies with periods of rain,” said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman. There’s a chance of thunderstorms and moderate to heavy rain between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Hoffman said, adding that showery conditions should taper off after dark.

Temperatures Friday head up to the mid-50s, with Saturday, bringing sunny skies and highs in the low 60s, the weather service said.

Saturday night into Sunday sees a chance for showers, with Sunday warming up to the mid-50s, and similar temperatures for Monday.

Then make way for May, which starts Tuesday with sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s, followed by Wednesday and Thursday, both sunny and warming up to the low 70s.

“A huge warm up to start May,” Hoffman said, adding that although temperatures will be well above normal, they won’t break any records.