It will be mostly sunny and cold Friday across Long Island, and brisk winds will make it feel even colder, forecasters said.

Predawn temperatures were in the mid-30s — compared to low 40s early Thursday — and the high will reach the low 50s later in the day, forecasters said.

“We have clear skies, and with those clear skies the temperature really dropped this morning. It is cold outside this morning,” News 12 meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

Winds of 15 to 20 mph will make it more chilly, especially in the morning, the National Weather Service said.

The temperatures will drop the low 30s going into Saturday morning, when the could be patchy frost, the weather service said.

Both Saturday and Sunday will be sunny with a high daytime temperatures in the mid-50s, the weather service said.

Monday should be sunny and dry, the weather service said. The next chance of rain comes Wednesday.