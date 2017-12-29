Winter will continue its strong grip on Long Island on Friday, when highs are expected to reach only near 20 and snow of up to 3 inches is expected to arrive on Saturday — though there’s a slim chance for more than 3 to 6 inches.

“Most of the energy is going to be east of Long Island,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Bruce Avery said of Saturday’s storm.

According to the National Weather Service’s snowfall forecast, 2 to 3 inches of snow is expected across Suffolk County and 1 to 2 inches on the rest of the Island. But the forecast adds, “There is still some uncertainty with the track and intensification of this system, so there is still a 1 in 10 chance of seeing more than 3 to 6 inches.”

And the likelihood of more snow is increasing, said forecasters watching the storm.

“The potential continues to increase for an accumulating, and possibly plowable, snowfall for portions of the region on Saturday,” the Weather Service forecast says.

Early Friday, it was 12 degrees at Long Island MacArthur Airport, where northwest winds of about 7 mph were making it feel like 1 degree.

The normal high is 40 and the normal low 25, said weather service meteorologist John Murray in the Upton office. At 1 a.m. Friday, he said, it was 11 degrees at the airport, tying the record low set in 1963.

Lows Friday night are expected to be from 15 to 20 degrees, with snow developing in the late morning on Saturday, according to News 12 Long Island meteorologist Bruce Avery. The high Saturday will be a warmer 27 degrees and the low 16.

“The fast-moving storm will exit in the early evening and it will turn much colder again for the holiday weekend,” Avery said.

More frigid temperatures are ahead for Sunday — New Year’s Eve — when the highs will fall again to near 20 and the lows will be from 5 to 10 degrees, which meteorologists say could make for one of the coldest ball drops in Times Square.

Mostly sun but more brutally cold weather will start the new year on Monday with highs only in the upper teens and more lows from 5 to 10.

The bitter cold was expected to last until at least Tuesday when highs will be in teens and temperatures at night will be near 10.