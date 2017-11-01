This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Long Island weather: Frost advisory on East End; temps in 50s

By William Murphy  bill.murphy@newsday.com
There was frost in places Wednesday morning, particularly on the East End of Long Island, and temperatures were expected to be in the mid 50s for most of the daylight hours, forecasters said.

A frost advisory was in place for the East End until 10 a.m. for temperatures in the low to mid 30s, and the temperature at 5 a.m. at Long Island MacArthur Airport was 38 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

It will be sunny for parts of the day, with a possibility of showers Wednesday night, the weather service said.

“As we go through the day, any sunshine we get will turn to clouds this afternoon,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

Warmer weather is on the way for Thursday and Friday when the daytime temperature will hit a high of about 70 degrees both days, the weather service said.

It will be mostly cloudy Thursday and partly sunny Friday, the weather service said.

The weekend is shaping up as a mixture of clouds and sun with daytime highs around 60, the weather service said.

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

