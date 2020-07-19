Heat advisory, air quality alert issued on Long Island 

The dog days of summer have officially arrived.

Sunday and Monday are expected to be scorchers with tristate temperatures about 10 degrees above average and a heat index of about 100, the National Weather Service said in its regional summary. Temperatures will be in the high 80s for most of the Island, but slightly cooler along the South Fork, the only part of Long Island not under a heat advisory Sunday.

Staying indoors in air conditioning is recommended — especially for anyone whose health is frail. The state Department of Health recommends limiting strenuous outdoor activity to reduce adverse health impacts.

The sweltering heat is not the only reason to stay inside. An air quality alert is in effect for all of Long Island from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday with elevated levels of the pollutant ground-level ozone predicted.

Those venturing out should stay clear of several beaches. In Nassau, Nickerson Beach, Lido, Lido West and Point Lookout all reached capacity before noon on Sunday amid the sweltering heat, according to a news release from the Nassau County Police Department.

In Suffolk, beaches at Robert Moses State Park are also closed to additional visitors, as is Field 6 at Jones Beach, according to the New York State Parks website. Hither Hills, Orient Beach and Sunken Meadow state parks are also closed.

A dense fog advisory is also in effect for Long Island’s coastal waters east of Jones Inlet on the South Shore and east of Port Jefferson on the North Shore.

In a statement, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said hours will be extended for county pools at Wantagh Park and Cantiague Park from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for Sunday and Monday in anticipation of the heat. The county will also open cooling centers in Uniondale, Wantagh and Hicksville.

Monday’s high could reach into the low 90s with the heat index making it feel even hotter, according to the weather service. The day brings a slight chance of showers after 3 p.m.

Tuesday looks to be mostly sunny with slightly lower highs in the upper 80s.

Then the temperature cools Wednesday with a high in the lower 80s and a 50% chance of thunderstorms and showers. Thursday looks to be partly sunny with highs in the lowers 80s and a 30% of showers and thunderstorms.

Sunny days are predicted for Friday and Saturday with a high in the mid-80s.

With Jesse Coburn