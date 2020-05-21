Once again, Long Island, along with the rest of the Eastern Seaboard, can anticipate an unusually high number of named storms, from 13 to 19, federal scientists said Thursday.

That means the storms’ winds will reach at least 39 mph. Six to ten of them could grow into at least Category 3 hurricanes, which means their winds will hit a minimum of 111 mph.

The probability this forecast will be borne out is 60%, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center.

There is a 30% probability of an average hurricane season with 12 named storms, half of which become hurricanes.

Blame the Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation, a 20- to 40-year pattern of warming or cooling sea-surface temperatures in the North Atlantic that affects whether other phenomena — El Niño or La Niña — arise.

La Niña, when westerly winds are weak, and thus do not curb storms, is tied to an increase in North Atlantic hurricanes, while El Niño, its opposite, tends to produce fewer.

Since 1995, the NOAA scientists told reporters on a conference call, the North Atlantic has been in a high activity cycle of storms.

The rising seas coupled with extensive building on the East Coast have vastly raised the numbers of people who may lie in the storms’ paths, said Gerry Bell, a NOAA meteorologist.

Fortunately, Tropical Storm Arthur, which hit Florida and the Outer Banks last weekend, counts as one of the named storms, the experts said.

The August to October stretch is the most active part of the hurricane season though Arthur’s arrival suggests preseason storms might be becoming more common, and the NOAA scientists said they may advance the start of hurricane season to May.