Those heading outside this morning on Long Island will need to grab a heavy coat or jacket to prepare for a chilly start to Sunday though highs later in the day are expected to reach around 50 degrees.

Weather forecasters also warned that there’s a 20 percent chance of precipitation with the slight chance of a sprinkle coming as afternoon approaches.

“Overall it will be a decent day but we’’ll have more clouds than sunshine though,” News 12 meteorologist Matt Hammer said.

Hammer said that by 9 or 10 a.m. Long Island’s temperatures will be rising through the low to mid 40s and that later in the afternoon much of the area will still be in the mid to upper 40s before warmer locations top out at 50 and a little above.

Highs are predicted to be 51 degrees in Coram and Babylon, 50 in Westbury and Northport and 48 for New Suffolk and Sag Harbor on the cooler East End, Hammer said.

Jay Engle, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at Upton, said the normal high at Islip is 47 and the normal low 32.

Look for a cold Sunday night with lows around the low to mid 30s along with some upper 20s in and around the Pine Barrens. But any clouds will clear to allow for decent viewing conditions for the super moon.

A mainly sunny and mild Monday will bring highs around 51 degrees and a low of 40.

More rain is forecast for later in the day on a cloudy Tuesday when the high will be 58 degrees and the overnight low 49.

“We’ll be above normal on Tuesday because we’re going to get a south wind ahead of a cold front that’s going to change the weather pattern,” Engle said. “It’s going to feel like winter as we get to later in the week and there’s a chance of rain or snow on Friday.”

Early rain followed by increasing sunshine is ahead for Wednesday when the high drops a bit to 54. Overnight the low will be 31.

Temperatures cool off dramatically on a mostly sunny Thursday when the high will reach only 42 degrees with a low of 30.

Mostly cloudy skies will open the weekend on Friday. The high will be 44 degrees and the low 33.

Though Engle said there’s chance of rain or snow on Friday he said no significant snowfall was expected “since it could just be rain.”