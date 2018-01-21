TODAY'S PAPER
NWS: Warmer temps bring break from winter this week

Warm front approaches Long Island with high temps

Warm front approaches Long Island with high temps in the 40s for Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, forecasters said. Photo Credit: News 12 Long Island

By Ted Phillips ted.phillips@newsday.com @tedephillips
A partly sunny Sunday with highs in the 40s sets the tone for most of the week as a warm front coming from the Southwest is giving Long Islanders a little relief from the cold.

National Weather Service meteorologist Carlie Buccola in Upton said to expect clouds to gather toward the end of an otherwise calm day with a chance of drizzle affecting Monday’s commute.

The main weather event of the week is expected Tuesday when a breezy day of rain bringing up to ¾ of an inch and temperatures in the 50s moves in, she said.

Temperatures are expected to be in the 40s before dipping back into freezing territory on Thursday with lows returning to the 30s, Buccola said.

Ted Phillips covers the Town of Oyster Bay and has been a reporter at Newsday since 2011. Over his career he has covered state government in Albany, municipal finance, local government, crime, economic development and armed conflict.

