A partly sunny Sunday with highs in the 40s sets the tone for most of the week as a warm front coming from the Southwest is giving Long Islanders a little relief from the cold.

National Weather Service meteorologist Carlie Buccola in Upton said to expect clouds to gather toward the end of an otherwise calm day with a chance of drizzle affecting Monday’s commute.

The main weather event of the week is expected Tuesday when a breezy day of rain bringing up to ¾ of an inch and temperatures in the 50s moves in, she said.

Temperatures are expected to be in the 40s before dipping back into freezing territory on Thursday with lows returning to the 30s, Buccola said.