Memorial Day will be dry, cloudy and cool with “a few peeks of sun” and highs in the mid-60s, forecasters said, while the upcoming week will feature a warm-up.

“We won’t be seeing the rain observed yesterday, but there’s a lot of cloud cover,” said Peter Wichrowski, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton on Monday morning.

A small craft advisory is in effect until noon for Fire Island inlet to Montauk Point, with four- to five-foot seas and winds gusting up to 20 knots.

Monday night will be foggy and cool with temperatures in the mid-50s, he said.

Tuesday will be sunny and humid with temperatures warming to the 80s, dropping to the low 50s by night, with a light wind.

Wednesday will be sunny, with a high near 78, and Thursday will top 80.

Friday and next weekend will bring cooler temperatures and a chance of rain.