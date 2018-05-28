TODAY'S PAPER
Cloudy, dry Memorial Day but a warmer week, NWS says

By Nicholas Spangler nicholas.spangler@newsday.com @spanglernewsday
Memorial Day will be dry, cloudy and cool with “a few peeks of sun” and highs in the mid-60s, forecasters said, while the upcoming week will feature a warm-up.

“We won’t be seeing the rain observed yesterday, but there’s a lot of cloud cover,” said Peter Wichrowski, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton on Monday morning.

A small craft advisory is in effect until noon for Fire Island inlet to Montauk Point, with four- to five-foot seas and winds gusting up to 20 knots.

Monday night will be foggy and cool with temperatures in the mid-50s, he said.

Tuesday will be sunny and humid with temperatures warming to the 80s, dropping to the low 50s by night, with a light wind.

Wednesday will be sunny, with a high near 78, and Thursday will top 80.

Friday and next weekend will bring cooler temperatures and a chance of rain.

Nicholas Spangler covers the Town of Smithtown and has worked at Newsday since 2010.

