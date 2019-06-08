TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Plenty of sunshine this weekend

Highs across Long Island on Satuday are expected

Highs across Long Island on Satuday are expected to be in the mid- to upper 70s, with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s, the National Weather Service said. Photo Credit: Newsday

By Ted Phillips ted.phillips@newsday.com @tedephillips
Grab an umbrella — a beach umbrella — because perfect sunny days like this don’t come around too often.

“It looks great,” said Jay Engle, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service at Upton. “Lots of sunshine this weekend.”

Temperatures across Long Island on Saturday are expected to be in the mid- to upper 70s with lows tonight in the upper 50s to low 60s, he said.

Sunday is expected to be sunny but cooling off slightly with temperatures in the low- to mid-70s, and some high clouds are expected to appear later in the day, he said.

“It’s pretty seasonable,” Engle said. “Today’s slightly above normal but mainly we’re right around normal.”

Beachgoers can thank a high pressure dome from the northwest settling in over the area that Engle said was keeping “unsettled” weather to the south.

All good things must come to an end, however, and on, Monday a 50 percent chance of rain may mean a swap of beach umbrellas for the wet variety. A steady rain is expected Monday night and into Tuesday morning, he said.

Ted Phillips covers the Town of Oyster Bay and has been a reporter at Newsday since 2011. Over his career he has covered state government in Albany, municipal finance, local government, crime, economic development and armed conflict.

