Mostly sunny skies, a light breeze and what figures to be a gorgeous day are all in the forecast for Long Island Monday — so, if you can, get outside.

The scenario could change quickly in the evening, with overnight showers and thunderstorms likely, though Tuesday appears to be a repeat of Monday, the National Weather Service said. The temperature for Monday is expected to be just above 80 degrees and in the mid-80s Tuesday.

The forecast is calling for mostly sunny skies Wednesday and Thursday as well, with sunny skies Friday into the weekend.

In other words, there should be few complaints or concerns about the weather this week.

There is a small craft advisory in effect for all South Shore ocean waters Monday with winds of 15-25 knots [17-28 mph] — and gust of up to 30 knots [34.5 mph] — expected to bring seas of 5-8 feet, the weather service said. The advisory is in effect until 6 p.m.