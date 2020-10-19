A high pressure area to the Northeast will hold off any potential rain Monday, the National Weather Service said. But you’d better enjoy the nice weather while you can.

Though we can expect sun Monday with a high in the upper 60s, it will be humid. And that humidity could bring rain showers both Tuesday and Wednesday, forecasters said.

Highs later in the week figure to get into the low 70s but with scattered clouds.

Overnight lows will continue to drop into the upper 50s.

The weather service has issued a coastal flood statement for western Nassau County, advising there could be brief minor flooding of low lying areas Monday at high tide.

That flooding could affect areas on both the North Shore and South Shore, the weather service said — though any impacts are expected to be minimal.