The soggy start to Thanksgiving should give way to a few hours of clear weather later this morning before rain returns in the early afternoon, forecasters said.

The rain this afternoon should be lighter than this morning’s, and it should end by 2 p.m. in western Nassau County and 4 p.m. in eastern Suffolk County, said Matthew Wunsch, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Upton.

After this afternoon, "we should be fairly dry through most of the weekend," he said.

Highs today will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s, well above the normal high of 50 degrees at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Islip. Winds will be 10 to 15 miles per hour, with gusts of 20 to 25 miles per hour, but diminishing later in the day, Wunsch said.

Tonight should be clear, with lows from 43 to 46 degrees.

On Friday, temperatures should remain above average, with highs of 56 to 58 and partly sunny skies. Lows Friday night are expected to be in the low 40s.

On Saturday, look for cooler temperatures, with highs 52 to 54. The morning may be cloudy and "it will be progressively clearer in the afternoon," Wunsch said. Lows Saturday night will be 35 to 38.

On Sunday, it will be mostly sunny, with highs of 52 to 54 and lows of 40 to 43.

Rain is forecast to return to Long Island on Monday. "The rain could become heavy at times," Wunsch said. There’s a 70% chance of precipitation. Highs are expected to be in the upper 50s.