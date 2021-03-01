In like a lion, out like a lamb?

Seems like March is going to do all it can to live up to the folklore Monday, with rain, areas of fog, more rain and late blustery winds and frigid temperatures all on the agenda.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for rain to move out of the area by the afternoon, but said that light west winds of 10-15 mph will become a howl late in the day, with wind gusts approaching 50 mph by Monday night, when temperatures will drop back into the teens — making for a frigid overnight and a chilly Tuesday.

In fact, the weather service said cold blustery winds coupled with sub-20-degree overnight temperatures will make it feel like it's between 5 and 15 degrees and said gusting winds Tuesday figure to do much the same, with a high of 34 degrees expected and wind gusts as high as 38 mph in the forecast.

Cool temperatures will follow all week, with a high of 47 degrees on Wednesday, but overnight sub-freezing temperatures — most nights in the 20s — through to Sunday.

A wind advisory is in effect from Monday afternoon through to 10 a.m. Tuesday, the weather service warning that strong winds could knock down tree limbs and power lines.

Due to recent ground saturation forecasters are also warning of the potential for uprooted trees.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

A gale warning and small craft advisory also are in effect for all Long Island waters and in most cases will remain in effect through 6 p.m. Tuesday.