Just when you thought Spring was around the corner — it actually is, starting Saturday. March decided it has other plans for us this week.

Like, one last dose of chilly winter temperatures. Like, the possibility of snow.

Yes, snow.

And if all that weren't strange or trying enough, the National Weather Service said in a special statement Monday that in addition the current weather pattern is conducive to the potential for brush fires. That is, relative humidity values are expected to drop to about 20 percent while wind gusts are expected to top 25 mph. It's dry, it's windy. It's prime brush fire weather.

Meanwhile, it was 26 degrees outside as of 5:15 a.m., with a high of just 35 degrees expected. The weather service said wind chill values will make it feel like it's between 10 and 20 degrees.

The weather service also said not only will we remain in the 30s on Tuesday, snow is possible Tuesday night into Wednesday, with a later mix of snow and rain possible.

Rain is in the forecast for Thursday, with snow again possible on Friday.

The good news is that while we officially start Spring on Saturday, we can look forward to some potential Spring weather on Sunday -- when the weather service said it'll be sunny and 50 degrees.