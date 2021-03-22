TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
Good Morning
Long Island weather: Sunny skies, light breeze and temps approaching 60

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
The first full week of Spring 2021 begins with sunny skies, a light breeze and temperatures approaching 60 degrees Monday, forecasters at the National Weather Service said.

And though daytime temperatures remain in the upper 50s and low 60s as the week moves on, cloud cover increases before rain moves into the area Friday.

The weekend could be a mixed bag, with sunshine possible Saturday and rain likely on Sunday, forecasters said.

Overnight temperatures are expected to be in the mid-to-upper 30s Monday into Tuesday and then in the 40s the remainder of the week, increasing as the week goes on.

There were no watches or warnings in effect as of 5 a.m., though the weather service said there were patches of fog across Long Island that could cause issues for drivers until they burn off.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

