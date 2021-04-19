TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: High of 65 with overcast skies, chance of showers

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
The good news is we should get a tease of wonderful weather ... Tuesday.

The bad news?

It continues to seem like April just can't get out of its own way.

On Monday, the National Weather Service said we’re looking at the likelihood of overcast skies and the chance of showers, maybe even an isolated thunderstorm, despite an expected high of 65 degrees. And, the weather service said, there's showers again likely Wednesday and then again both Saturday and Sunday.

The current humidity is 77 percent.

The good news is that mostly sunny skies are on tap for Tuesday, when highs approaching 70 degrees are expected, the weather service said. But, it also figures to be breezy, with winds of 7-13 mph possible throughout the day.

Showers, even thunderstorms, move through the area Wednesday, before sunny skies return Thursday and Friday, according to the forecast.

Problem is, that weather won't last long, the weather service said — with a 40 percent chance of rain Saturday evening and a 50 percent chance of rain on Sunday.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

