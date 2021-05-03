Rain’s expected for much of the work week.

Rain showers are in the forecast Monday afternoon through Wednesday evening.

Monday after 12 p.m. will bring a chance of showers, becoming even more likely in the evening, according to the National Weather Service, which forecasts a high temperature for the day of 68 degrees and a low of 55. Tuesday even brings a chance of thunderstorms.

Wednesday and Thursday evening’s temperatures will dip into the high 40s. Temperatures during the day this week will be mostly in the high 60s, and a high of 72 on Tuesday. The forecast was taken at Islip, Long Island Mac Arthur Airport, site of a major reading location.

It was 55 degrees as of 4:56 a.m.’s reading.