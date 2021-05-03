TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
NewsWeather

High of 68, chance of showers after noon, forecasters say

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
Print

Rain’s expected for much of the work week.

Rain showers are in the forecast Monday afternoon through Wednesday evening.

Monday after 12 p.m. will bring a chance of showers, becoming even more likely in the evening, according to the National Weather Service, which forecasts a high temperature for the day of 68 degrees and a low of 55. Tuesday even brings a chance of thunderstorms.

Wednesday and Thursday evening’s temperatures will dip into the high 40s. Temperatures during the day this week will be mostly in the high 60s, and a high of 72 on Tuesday. The forecast was taken at Islip, Long Island Mac Arthur Airport, site of a major reading location.

It was 55 degrees as of 4:56 a.m.’s reading.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

More news

Suffolk County police investigate a multi-vehicle crash on
Cops: Driver flees leaving 8-month-old passenger injured after crash
New York City Police Officers line the streets
Wake for NYPD cop from East Northport to be held today
Federally qualified health centers are important because they
Trust brings LIers to federally qualified health centers for shots
Smithtown personnel shoot commercials featuring dogs to promote
These shelter dogs more than ready for close-ups
A sunny day in Grant Park, Hewlett
Hewlett boasts good schools, library, nearby beaches
These are pages from the questions and answers
Suffolk police investigate alleged misconduct in promotion process
Didn’t find what you were looking for?