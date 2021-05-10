It's overcast and cool with high humidity to start the day Monday.

The good news is that though there's a good chance of showers, forecasters at the National Weather Service are predicting clearing skies — and a better day and week ahead of us on Long Island.

The temperature was in the upper 40s at 5 a.m., going up to 63 degrees.

Though it figures to be mostly cloudy Monday, we're in for mostly sunny skies the remainder of the week — with daily highs in the mid-to-upper 60s.

There's a small craft advisory in effect for all South Shore ocean waters from New York Harbor to Fire Island Inlet until 6 p.m. and until 10 a.m. Tuesday for all ocean waters from Fire Island Inet to Montauk Point. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller craft, are advised against operating those vessels during these hazardous conditions, the weather service said.

A gale warning is in effect for waters further offshore, along the continental shelf, from Sandy Hook to Montauk Point.

This week is Hurricane Preparedness Week, with the weather service reminding homeowners to check insurance and determine their risks, among other things, in advance of the coming hurricane season — which runs June 1 through Nov. 30. On average there are 12 tropical storms each season, with six of those developing into hurricanes and two becoming major hurricanes, all forming over the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The last major storm to hit Long Island was Tropical Storm Isaias, which last August felled trees, damaged homes and left more than 368,000 without power in Nassau and Suffolk.