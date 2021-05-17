TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Sun all week with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s most days

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
It was 52 degrees and "fair" out just before dawn Monday.

But the National Weather Service said we’re in for sunny and mostly sunny skies all week, with daytime temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s most days — perhaps even soaring into the 80s Wednesday and Thursday.

In other words, we've got a heck of a lot of nice weather in store.

The chance of rain is basically nill all week through the weekend. Clouds may roll in late in the week, but still... did we mention there's no rain in the forecast, according to the weather service?

As of 5 a.m. there were no warnings, watches or advisories in place for Long Island or our surrounding waters.

All of which means today figures to be extraordinary in the fact that it figures to be so absolutely ordinary.

So, go on. Get out, if you can, and enjoy it.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

