It’s cool but very humid with rain, even thunderstorms, on the horizon Monday, the National Weather Service said.

What’s more, we’re likely not just in for rain this morning and afternoon but also Tuesday, when showers are expected.

In fact, it’s probably going to be Wednesday before we see warm, sunny skies again, the weather service said.

As of 5 a.m. the temperature was in the mid-60s, but the humidity was already at about 90 percent.

We’re in for a high of about 72 degrees.

The chance of rain is about 70 percent Monday and 80 percent on Tuesday. There’s also a chance of rain Saturday.

As the weather service said: "Thunderstorms possible tonight will continue into the day tomorrow with storms increasing in coverage into the afternoon and evening on Monday. Tuesday could see lingering showers through most of the morning."

There are no warnings, watches or advisories in effect for the area.