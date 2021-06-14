TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
Good Morning
Long Island weather: Very humid with 70 percent chance of rain, forecasters say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
It’s cool but very humid with rain, even thunderstorms, on the horizon Monday, the National Weather Service said.

What’s more, we’re likely not just in for rain this morning and afternoon but also Tuesday, when showers are expected.

In fact, it’s probably going to be Wednesday before we see warm, sunny skies again, the weather service said.

As of 5 a.m. the temperature was in the mid-60s, but the humidity was already at about 90 percent.

We’re in for a high of about 72 degrees.

The chance of rain is about 70 percent Monday and 80 percent on Tuesday. There’s also a chance of rain Saturday.

As the weather service said: "Thunderstorms possible tonight will continue into the day tomorrow with storms increasing in coverage into the afternoon and evening on Monday. Tuesday could see lingering showers through most of the morning."

There are no warnings, watches or advisories in effect for the area.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

