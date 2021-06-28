A heat advisory is in effect from noon Monday through to 8 p.m. Tuesday due to high temperatures and excessive humidity, the National Weather Service said.

The combination could make it feel like it’s close to 100 degrees both days, even though the temperature likely won’t crack 90 degrees Monday and may only hit 91 degrees Tuesday, according to forecasters.

The weather service warned the combination of high temperatures and humidity could cause heat illnesses, and that the highest index values will likely occur in the afternoon and into the early evening. Forecasters said the advisory could be extended into Wednesday.

A heat advisory is issued when the combination of heat and humidity is expected to make it feel like it’s between 95 and 99 degree for two or more days — or 100-104 degrees for any length of time. Forecasters said the combination should make it feel like 96 degrees Monday despite an expected high of just 89 degrees and make it feel like 99 degrees Tuesday.

Seniors and those with chronic health problems or mental health conditions are at the most serious risk, as are those in homes without air conditioning. If you have to be outside, wear light clothing, take frequent breaks and drink plenty of fluids. The weather service warns heat stroke or symptoms of other heat-related illness are serious, and if they occur, call 911.

Though mostly sunny skies are expected Monday and Tuesday, the weather service said thunderstorms are possible Tuesday and Wednesday, and are likely Wednesday night, Thursday and Friday, with showers possible both Saturday and Sunday of the Fourth of July weekend.