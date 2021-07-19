It’s hazy, hot and humid out with a chance of thunderstorms before noon Monday, the National Weather Service said.

The weather service said we can expect a high of about 80 degrees.

The good news is the weather service said we’re in for sunny skies and temperatures pushing 90 degrees Tuesday.

The bad news is the weather service said we’re looking at a good chance of thunderstorms again Wednesday, when temperatures also will be in the high 80s.

However, we’re in for sunny skies again Thursday with partly sunny skies Friday and Saturday, so take advantage.

To date, the weather service said, this has been the fourth rainiest July on record — as recorded for the New York-metro area in Central Park, where data dates to 1869.

The highest totals recorded are 11.89 inches in 1889, followed by 11.77 in 1975 and 9.56 in 1897.

We’ve already had 9.11 inches this July, as recorded in Central Park — and that total dates only through July 17, the weather service said.

The mark for Islip, where records date to 1964, is 10.80 inches in July 2003. We’ve already had 8.7 inches there to date.