Wet weather or a good chance of it anchors the forecast this week, with the National Weather Service predicting scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms all day Monday, followed by a chance of thunderstorms Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights — and possible rain both Friday and Saturday.

All of which means a week of potentially dismal weather.

Expect temperatures to hover around the 80-degree mark on Monday, when the weather service said we have about a 40-percent chance of daytime showers. Partly sunny skies are on tap for Tuesday, when temperatures soar into the mid-80s, but there’s a 20-percent of thunderstorms come nightfall.

The weather service said we could see mostly sunny skies on Wednesday, when a high of 90 degrees is expected.

As of now, it seems Wednesday likely holds the potential for being the best weather day of the week.

However, there’s a 30-percent chance of thunderstorms late Wednesday through overnight, followed by a similar forecast for Thursday — when a high of about 92 degrees is expected.

The combination of hot and humid weather could trigger heat advisories late in the week for New York City, the weather service said, though Long Island looks like it will be spared.

There's a good chance of rain both Friday and Saturday, making Sunday likely the best weather day of the week.