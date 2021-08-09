TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
NewsWeather

Scattered showers, isolated thunderstorms all day; temps around 80, forecasters say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

Wet weather or a good chance of it anchors the forecast this week, with the National Weather Service predicting scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms all day Monday, followed by a chance of thunderstorms Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights — and possible rain both Friday and Saturday.

All of which means a week of potentially dismal weather.

Expect temperatures to hover around the 80-degree mark on Monday, when the weather service said we have about a 40-percent chance of daytime showers. Partly sunny skies are on tap for Tuesday, when temperatures soar into the mid-80s, but there’s a 20-percent of thunderstorms come nightfall.

The weather service said we could see mostly sunny skies on Wednesday, when a high of 90 degrees is expected.

As of now, it seems Wednesday likely holds the potential for being the best weather day of the week.

However, there’s a 30-percent chance of thunderstorms late Wednesday through overnight, followed by a similar forecast for Thursday — when a high of about 92 degrees is expected.

The combination of hot and humid weather could trigger heat advisories late in the week for New York City, the weather service said, though Long Island looks like it will be spared.

There's a good chance of rain both Friday and Saturday, making Sunday likely the best weather day of the week.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

More news

Ronnie Taylor, of West Hempstead, speaks during a
Protesters call for Curran to veto bill that allows first responders to sue
Supporters of Backyard Barbeque, a Black-owned business located
Nautical Mile BBQ restaurant at odds with Freeport village over shutdown
Andrew Iannarelli enjoys the weekday quiet at Theodore
Oyster Bay — sending out vacation vibes
Barbara Ann Tocci's sister, Susan, and father, Philip,
Signs honoring loved ones, warning about distracted driving pit family against town
Uniondale School Board president Addie Blanco-Harvey, left, and
All-female board of color, superintendent lead Uniondale School District
Melissa DeRosa, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's chief of
Melissa DeRosa, Cuomo's top aide, resigns
Didn’t find what you were looking for?