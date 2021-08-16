Into every life a little rain must fall?

This week, the National Weather Service said, expect a lot of it.

Forecasters are calling for rain on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with showers possible again Friday, much of that weather system thanks to the after-effects of Tropical Storm Fred, which is now in the midst of hitting Florida.

The weather service said some of that rain could be "potentially heavy," especially Wednesday night into Thursday.

Daytime temperatures are expected to hover around the 80-degree mark all week.

For Monday, the forecast is calling for partly sunny skies — and a high of 80 degrees.

The good news is that the weather service is predicting mostly sunny skies for the coming weekend, with highs in the mid-80s both Saturday and Sunday.

The bad news is it’s looking like we’re going to have to weather a bunch of rainy days to get there.