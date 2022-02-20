TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
Long Island forecast: Mild Monday starts warmer week

Reina Frydman, of Deer Park, is greeted by

Reina Frydman, of Deer Park, is greeted by bernedoodle Rowan at West Hills dog park in Melville on Sunday. Credit: Morgan Campbell

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com
Monday morning will bring a reprieve from Sunday’s chilly temperatures, according to the National Weather Service, but winter will roar back later this week.

Sunday night will be clear with lows in the mid-20s and wind chills as cold as 15 degrees, the weather service said. Clear skies will continue throughout Monday, and temperatures will climb during the morning rush hour.

"By the time the sun comes up tomorrow, temperatures will start to rise quickly," NWS Meteorologist Matthew Wunsch said Sunday evening.

The high Monday — Presidents Day — could reach almost 50 degrees in Nassau County and western Suffolk, while the high temperature in eastern Suffolk will hit 45. That's much warmer than the average high of 34 for the region this time of year. Be mindful of wind chill values, though, which could make it feel as cold as 20 degrees earlier on Monday, according to the weather service.

Monday night will be clear with a low of 25.

Rain is likely Tuesday afternoon with a high in the lower 50s and a low at night of 48, the weather service said.

Wednesday looks to be the warmest day of the week with highs nearing 60 degrees. The day starts off cloudy before becoming mostly sunny, the weather service said.

The temperature Wednesday night will drop to 27.

Thursday brings a chance of rain and snow after 1 p.m. It will be the coldest day of the workweek as the day’s high will only reach the upper 30s, dipping to 29 at night.

Friday starts with snow but it will turn to rain in the late morning, going up to a high around 40. Saturday’s forecast calls for sun and a high just above freezing.

With Vera Chinese

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law-enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

