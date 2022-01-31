TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
Long Island weather forecast: Sunny and mild on LI with a high of 31 degrees

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Monday brings more sunshine and a milder daytime high of 31 degrees, the National Weather Service said, predicting a "tranquil" day, thanks to a cloud-clearing high pressure system in southeastern Canada.

The wind chill was estimated at 15 to 25.

At least the very early commuters seemed to be faring well, as neither the Nassau or Suffolk police reported any serious crashes. Nor did the state transportation web site.

The same could not be said of the Long Island Rail Road.

Some commuters relying on the LIRR risked delays and cancelled trains Monday morning, with about 16 such problems reported shortly after 6:30 a.m.

Five branches were running from 20 to 30 minutes late due to earlier signal trouble, the railroad said, including Babylon, Far Rockaway, Long Beach, Montauk and West Hempstead.

Most of the work week should see increasingly milder temperatures, with no rain expected until at least Thursday.

Tonight’s temperatures are expected to slide to 22 degrees, with a wind chill of 15 to 20.

Tuesday repeats the sunshine – and it will be even milder, with a high of 37 expected. The wind chill should run around 15 to 25.

Even Tuesday night will be fairly mild, with a low of 34 degrees expected, thanks to some heat-trapping clouds, the forecasters said.

Wednesday continues the warming trend. Look for a high around 43, though it will be mostly cloudy.

That night will be almost balmy, with a low of 38 degrees, thanks to a southerly breeze

And then what the weather service calls the probabilities of precipitation begin rising as a rain-creating low pressure system starts sailing in.

Thursday’s odds of showers are 30%, mostly after 1 p.m. That, coupled with a high around 48 degrees, should encourage any snow leftover from the weekend blizzard to melt further.

The nighttime low on Thursday should be about 38 degrees.

Rain becomes even more likely Friday, with the odds at 70% after 1 a.m., the weather service said, and showers could easily continue all day as the daytime high climbs to 47 degrees.

The system delivering the rain, however, will help end the mild stretch of temperatures, the forecasters said, by dragging a cold front into the New York metropolitan area.

Friday’s nighttime low will be a frigid 17 degrees. As a result, the weather service said, "some of the precipitation may change over to or mix with snow as it ends."

The odds of snow as of 1 a.m. on Saturday are 30% before moving out for a sunny day; look for a high of about 27 degrees Saturday.

That night will be quite cold with temperatures plunging to 15 degrees.

Sunday, however, should be milder, offering mostly sunny skies, and a high near 34 degrees.

