Long Island weather: Partly sunny Friday with chance of rain

Golfers at the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black may have to deal with more than wind: There's potential for showers at the course around 5:30 p.m.

Temperatures are expected to reach near 68 degrees, forecasters said, with a 30 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. Friday.

Friday will be partly sunny and windy, with a chance of showers in the afternoon, forecasters said.

Sustained winds blowing up to 15 mph “could gust as high as 26 mph,” the National Weather Service said.

Golfers at the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black may have to deal with more than wind: News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said there's potential for showers at the course around 5:30 p.m.

There is a 30 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. Friday, according to the weather service.

High temperatures are expected to reach 70 degrees, forecasters said. 

The forecast calls for sunny skies on Saturday, with a high near 69 degrees and a low around 54.

Sunday is expected to be partly sunny, with a high near 66 degrees and a low around 59, forecasters said. There is a 20 percent chance of showers during the day.

By Newsday Staff

