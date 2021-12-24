If you're dreaming of a white Christmas, you will have to keep dreaming for at least another year because the only precipitation expected this Christmas will be rain, not snow.

The National Weather Service on Friday evening said rain was likely Christmas Day, Saturday, mainly before 4 p.m. The high temperature is expected to be near 50 degrees and a southwest wind should blow about 5 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

The normal high for Dec. 25 in Islip is 42 degrees.

The last white Christmas in Central Park, forecasters note, was in 2009.

Saturday night on Long Island there will be a 30% chance of rain, mainly before 1 a.m., and the expected low will be around 40 degrees.

The weather service says Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 48 degrees.

After Sunday, however, not much sun is expected until at least Friday.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies Monday, a 30% chance of rain Tuesday, a 70% chance of rain Wednesday and a 30% chance of rain Thursday.

It's only on Friday that partly sunny skies are expected.

The high temperature Monday should be near 42 degrees and then in the upper 40s through Friday, according to the weather service.