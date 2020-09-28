TODAY'S PAPER
68° Good Morning
SEARCH
68° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Chance of showers, highs in low to mid-70s

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

The forecast for the final days of September really doesn't look promising. Think: rinse, wash, repeat.

Scattered showers, chance of showers and patchy fog and showers. That's what forecasters at the National Weather Service are predicting for Long Island on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday before there's a chance of some sunny skies returning to our area on Thursday, Oct. 1.

So, what's that about how a little rain must fall?

Highs all week are expected in the low to mid-70s, with overnight lows in the upper 60s to start the week, but temperatures overnight are expected to dip into the low-to-mid 50s by the end of the week. Humidity is already over 90% Monday.

Patchy fog and mist is being predicted for many areas early Monday.

The chance of showers is 30% Monday, 70% by Tuesday night and 80% Wednesday. Showers also are possible Thursday, though forecasters said any rain will likely leave our area on Thursday — with rain-filled and overcast skies finally giving way to mostly sunny skies.

At least the weekend's weather sounds promising, with sun and temperatures in the 60s expected Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

A small craft advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Monday for South Shore waters from Moriches Inlet east to Montauk Point, the weather service said.

Seas of 4-5 feet are expected and inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, are being advised to avoid navigating is potentially hazardous conditions Monday.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

More news

Brookhaven Councilman Michael Loguercio, far left, and Suffolk Middle Island property near pond preserved as open space
A rendering of the planned film studio in 'Hollywood is coming to Port North' in the form of a movie studio
Investigators collect evidence on Hudson Avenue in Roosevelt Car fire kills female driver after vehicle hits tree, cops say
In this Aug. 19 file photo, New York City principals union: Give control of school system to state
Kelsey Cuevas, daughter of Evelyn Rodriguez and sister Anniversary of anti-gang activist's death marked
The scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on Motorcyclist killed on Northern State parkway, state cops say
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search