The forecast for the final days of September really doesn't look promising. Think: rinse, wash, repeat.

Scattered showers, chance of showers and patchy fog and showers. That's what forecasters at the National Weather Service are predicting for Long Island on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday before there's a chance of some sunny skies returning to our area on Thursday, Oct. 1.

So, what's that about how a little rain must fall?

Highs all week are expected in the low to mid-70s, with overnight lows in the upper 60s to start the week, but temperatures overnight are expected to dip into the low-to-mid 50s by the end of the week. Humidity is already over 90% Monday.

Patchy fog and mist is being predicted for many areas early Monday.

The chance of showers is 30% Monday, 70% by Tuesday night and 80% Wednesday. Showers also are possible Thursday, though forecasters said any rain will likely leave our area on Thursday — with rain-filled and overcast skies finally giving way to mostly sunny skies.

At least the weekend's weather sounds promising, with sun and temperatures in the 60s expected Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

A small craft advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Monday for South Shore waters from Moriches Inlet east to Montauk Point, the weather service said.

Seas of 4-5 feet are expected and inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, are being advised to avoid navigating is potentially hazardous conditions Monday.