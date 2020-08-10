TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Heat advisory for Nassau, NYC today

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
There's a heat advisory in effect for Nassau County and New York City, beginning at noon Monday and through 8 p.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

The advisory does not affect Suffolk County.

What the advisory means is that "hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur," the weather service said. An advisory is issued when a combination of temperature and humidity is expected to make it feel like it is between 95 and 99 degrees for two consecutive days or between 100 and 104 degrees for any length of time.

The temperature is just 75 degrees in Melville at 5:15 a.m. Monday, but is expected to go to 89 degrees. The humidity is at 88%. In Baldwin, the high for the day appears to be slightly lower — with a high of about 87 degrees expected. However, the humidity is already 94% at 5:15 a.m.

Patchy fog is expected throughout the early morning before burning off.

The weather is expected to be hot and humid through Wednesday with thunderstorms possible, even likely, on Thursday and Friday.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

