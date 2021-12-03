Hang on to your hats.

After an unseasonably warm Thursday, Long Islanders will have to adjust to a cooler, more windy start to the weekend Friday, with temperatures hovering around 43 degrees, forecasters say.

Sunshine persists despite the chilly weather and wind gusts revving up as high as 28 mph. The winds get significantly more calm in the evening through midnight as clouds increase and temperatures decrease to a high of 31, the National Weather Service says.

Expect an incremental increase in warmer weather over the next few days, forecasters say, as Saturday brings temperatures near 47 degrees, albeit with mostly cloudy conditions.

Sunday is expected to return the area to the 50s, with a high near 52 degrees. Forecasters predict showers after 1 a.m. with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch.

More rain is likely at the start of the workweek Monday with a 50% chance of showers and a high near 61 degrees, forecasters say.