This week could be a wet one.

Rain showers are likely to continue Monday through Tuesday, a wet start to a week with rain forecast as possible almost every day, according to the National Weather Service.

Only on Tuesday night and Wednesday is the forecast without at least a chance of rain.

Wednesday night brings a 30% chance of showers, Thursday 50%, Thursday night 40% and 30% chance Friday.

Otherwise, Monday’s forecast calls for a high temperature of 52 and low of 41, and temperatures in the 40s and 50s for the rest of the week.

As of 4:56 a.m., it was 45 degrees at Islip, site of one of the weather service’s measuring stations.