Welcome to Summer 2021.

Monday marks the first full day of summer, which officially began with the summer solstice Sunday at 11:32 p.m. and the National Weather Service said we can expect some true summer weather right off the bat — hot, hazy and humid.

Expect temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s Monday. The humidity was already at 93 percent at 5 a.m. And the forecast is calling for patches of early morning fog, followed by clearing, mostly sunny skies. Winds of 6-16 mph are expected.

There’s a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, with showers "likely" on Tuesday.

Temperatures the rest of the week figure to be in the upper 70s, the weather service said.

There’s a small craft advisory in effect for all South Shore ocean waters, from Sandy Hook, N.J., to Moriches Inlet, from 2 p.m. through to 2 a.m. Tuesday. That advisory is in effect from 2 p.m. through 8 a.m. Tuesday from Moriches Inlet to Montauk.

Seas of 3-5 feet are expected along with wind gust up to 25 knots — or about 28 mph.