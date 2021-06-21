TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
Good Morning
Long Island weather: Hot, hazy, humid first day of summer; temps in low-to-mid 80s, forecasters say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Welcome to Summer 2021.

Monday marks the first full day of summer, which officially began with the summer solstice Sunday at 11:32 p.m. and the National Weather Service said we can expect some true summer weather right off the bat — hot, hazy and humid.

Expect temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s Monday. The humidity was already at 93 percent at 5 a.m. And the forecast is calling for patches of early morning fog, followed by clearing, mostly sunny skies. Winds of 6-16 mph are expected.

There’s a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, with showers "likely" on Tuesday.

Temperatures the rest of the week figure to be in the upper 70s, the weather service said.

There’s a small craft advisory in effect for all South Shore ocean waters, from Sandy Hook, N.J., to Moriches Inlet, from 2 p.m. through to 2 a.m. Tuesday. That advisory is in effect from 2 p.m. through 8 a.m. Tuesday from Moriches Inlet to Montauk.

Seas of 3-5 feet are expected along with wind gust up to 25 knots — or about 28 mph.

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

