Forecast: Afternoon rain for LI, highs in the 40s

Long Islanders will finally catch a break Monday from the on-again, off-again snow patterns.

While areas just west and north of New York City will see the white stuff, Long Island is in for plain rain Monday, mainly occurring after noon and into the early evening, the National Weather Service said, and there could be periods of moderate to heavy rainfall.

Monday’s high temperature will reach 41 degrees, though wind chills will make it feel between 20 and 30.

Clouds will gradually clear overnight, resulting in a partly sunny Tuesday, again with highs in the low 40s, although there is a slight chance of showers in the afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

The sun will return in full force Wednesday as temperatures hit a balmy 45, making it the nicest day this week, before creeping down to 42 on Thursday and then the mid-30s on Friday, the National Weather Service said.

No precipitation is forecast for the rest of the week after Tuesday.