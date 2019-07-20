Welcome, Long Island, to Saturday’s excessive heat. Welcome to rising temperatures feeling as hot as 100 degrees before 10 a.m.

The National Weather Service was not kidding when it said, “the heat will rise quickly today,” as air temps in the mid-90s are forecast, feeling as hot as a staggering 110 degrees.

With such a searing soup for air, an excessive heat warning is in place right through 8 p.m. Sunday. Such warnings are issued when temperature plus humidity lead to a feels-like heat index of 105 degrees or up.

Loading... Good Morning Currently broken clouds today ISLIP, NY 90° Broken Clouds 94°/78° 94°/78° SEE FULL FORECAST

These conditions are dangerous for anyone who has no means of staying cool, and especially for the very young, the elderly, people with heart/respiratory issues, those working outdoors, experts say. Also for any living thing, two or four-legged, left even briefly in a hot vehicle.

An air quality alert also has been issued for 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, and for that same time range Sunday, given expectations for elevated levels of ozone.

Beachgoers Saturday will want to be aware of a moderate rise for rip currents.

As of around 9:45 a.m., Long Island MacArthur Airport was registering 90 degrees, feeling more like 100.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Wantagh was 89, feeling like 100, and the automated weather station at Hofstra University’s soccer stadium was registering 90 degrees, feeling like 102.

Besides increased heat, the afternoon brings a slight chance for some showers and a thunderstorm, the weather service said.

Sunday sees similar conditions, before we get a break on Monday, which may be on the showery, stormy side, but is expected to bring lowered temperatures and humidity.