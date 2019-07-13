TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Sunshine through weekend

The weather forecast for Saturday.

The weather forecast for Saturday.

By Newsday Staff
Sunshine is forecast for Long Island through the start of the workweek, forecasters say.

Saturday will be sunny, with a high near 86 and a low around 71, according to the National Weather Service.

The sunshine will continue on Sunday, when the high will be near 87, the low around 66, the weather service said.

Monday also will be sunny with a  high near 85 and a low around 70, the service said.

It will be mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 86 and a low around 74 at night, when it will be partly cloudy, forecasters said. It will

Wednesday also will be mostly sunny, and the temperature rises to 88, the weather service said. It will be mostly cloudy Wednesday night, when there will be a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. The low will be around 75.

