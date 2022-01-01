New Year’s Day will be unseasonably warm and wet, with up to an inch of rain falling over Long Island from Saturday into Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologist Tiffany Fortier, at the service’s Upton station, said Saturday and Sunday daytime temperatures were expected to be in the mid-50 — about 10 to 15 degrees above normal — and are the product of a warm air mass pushing up from the Gulf of Mexico. The temperatures will, however, fall short of the historical high of 62, set on this day in 1962.

Areas of fog will accompany the weekend rain, she said, especially along the Long Island Sound and off the South Shore.

A potent cold front moving into the area Sunday night will drop temperatures to a low of 25 and bring a chance of snow after midnight.

Frigid temperatures are expected again Monday night, gradually warming through the week with daytime highs in the 40s from Tuesday through Friday.