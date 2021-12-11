A wet and foggy morning is in store Saturday with gusty winds and warmer than average temperatures later in the day, according to the National Weather Service.

The high today is expected to reach the lower 60s, much higher than the average high of 46 in Islip, according to the weather service. But beware of up to 60 mph wind gusts due to a cold front moving through. A wind advisory is in effect for the region beginning at 3 p.m.

It may be wise to take in certain holiday decorations this afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast overnight which could mean even more gusty winds.

"Anything that can possibly be blown away, they may want to bring in tonight," said Brian Ciemnecki, a meteorologist with the weather service.

Dry conditions are predicted for the rest of the week.

The skies are expected to clear Sunday, which will be sunny with a high in the mid-40s. Then sun is in the forecast Monday and Tuesday with highs in the lower 50s.

Even warmer temperatures are in store for the rest of the week. The high could hit around 54 on a mostly cloudy Wednesday and then the upper 50s on a cloudy Thursday.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Friday looks mostly sunny with a high in the mid-50s.