Snow, rain mix possible in time for end of evening commute, forecasters say

The National Weather Service is calling for a wintry mix of snow, rain and sleet – about an inch of new accumulation that figures to make a mess of the evening commute. News 12 meteorologist Rich Hoffman has the forecast. (Credit: News 12 Long Island)

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
The official start of winter is Saturday, but it will feel like it Monday evening with forecasters calling for a wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain — possibly in time to make a mess near the end of the evening commute.

News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said a rain snow mix could start around 7 p.m., with a burst of precipitation possible around 10 or 11. The wintry mix figures to become all rain in time for the morning commute Tuesday, forecasters say.

According to the National Weather Service, there's a good chance of precipitation before 8 p.m. Monday, with the mix of rain and snow changing to rain and sleet after 9 p.m.

A slushy mix of about an inch of new accumulation is expected all told, forecasters said.

Additionally, the weather service said a small craft advisory is in effect Monday for South Shore waters in Suffolk County, from Moriches Inlet to Montauk Point. Forecasters are calling for wind gust up to 30 knots — or, about 34.5 mph — and seas of 6-9 feet.

Temperatures in central Long Island were hovering just above the freezing mark at 35 degrees, and forecasters were calling for those temperatures to remain in the low 30s into Monday night. The weather service was calling for slightly higher temperatures Tuesday, with rain dominating the forecast.

Wind chills, however, could make it feel like it’s in the mid-20s, forecasters said.

The remainder of the week — Wednesday-Friday — is expected to be sunny but cold, with temperatures dipping into the teens overnight.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

