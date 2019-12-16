The official start of winter is Saturday, but it will feel like it Monday evening with forecasters calling for a wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain — possibly in time to make a mess near the end of the evening commute.

News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said a rain snow mix could start around 7 p.m., with a burst of precipitation possible around 10 or 11. The wintry mix figures to become all rain in time for the morning commute Tuesday, forecasters say.

According to the National Weather Service, there's a good chance of precipitation before 8 p.m. Monday, with the mix of rain and snow changing to rain and sleet after 9 p.m.

A slushy mix of about an inch of new accumulation is expected all told, forecasters said.

Additionally, the weather service said a small craft advisory is in effect Monday for South Shore waters in Suffolk County, from Moriches Inlet to Montauk Point. Forecasters are calling for wind gust up to 30 knots — or, about 34.5 mph — and seas of 6-9 feet.

Temperatures in central Long Island were hovering just above the freezing mark at 35 degrees, and forecasters were calling for those temperatures to remain in the low 30s into Monday night. The weather service was calling for slightly higher temperatures Tuesday, with rain dominating the forecast.

Wind chills, however, could make it feel like it’s in the mid-20s, forecasters said.

The remainder of the week — Wednesday-Friday — is expected to be sunny but cold, with temperatures dipping into the teens overnight.