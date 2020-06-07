Sunny stretch ahead across Long Island

Long Islanders are in for a warm and sunny stretch of pleasant late spring weather this week.

Today will be sunny with a high in the mid-70s before temperatures drop to the upper 50s tonight, according to the National Weather Service. Then Monday looks sunny with a high in the mid-to-uppers 70s. That continues Tuesday and Wednesday day when the high will be in the upper 70s.

“Basically it’s going to be dry weather right through the mid week,” said Jay Engle, a meteorologist with the weather service.

Thursday brings a 30% chance of showers under partly sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 70s.

Friday looks like it will be partly sunny with the high again in the upper 70s before Saturday brings a 30% chance of rain.