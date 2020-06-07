TODAY'S PAPER
64° Good Morning
SEARCH
64° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Sunny stretch ahead across Long Island

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Print

Long Islanders are in for a warm and sunny stretch of pleasant late spring weather this week.

Today will be sunny with a high in the mid-70s before temperatures drop to the upper 50s tonight, according to the National Weather Service. Then Monday looks sunny with a high in the mid-to-uppers 70s. That continues Tuesday and Wednesday day when the high will be in the upper 70s.

“Basically it’s going to be dry weather right through the mid week,” said Jay Engle, a meteorologist with the weather service.

Thursday brings a 30% chance of showers under partly sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 70s.

Friday looks like it will be partly sunny with the high again in the upper 70s before Saturday brings a 30% chance of rain.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search