Gusty winds on Long Island are cooling down an otherwise unseasonably warm day with temperatures in the 50s — part of a weeklong a warm trend that should last until the weekend, forecasters said.

It will be a mild overnight, with little temperature drop, and then Friday will be sunny and have a high of almost 60 degrees again. But that's the last day of uncommon warmth for awhile, the National Weather Service said,

Friday night temperatures drop to the 30s and by early morning, a cold rain will be falling. A wet Saturday will see a daytime high of just 49; after that, temperatures over the next several days will become more seasonable, the weather service predicts.

Saturday’s rain will be almost impossible to avoid — the odds have soared to 100%, though at most a quarter of an inch may fall, with only the northern sections of the metropolitan area at risk of seeing any wintry mix with sleet or snow.

Downpours likely continue Saturday night: the odds are 90%, with the same maximum amount of around a quarter of an inch expected.

Sunday’s forecast remains promising, however, as the morning clouds should give way to sunshine. And the Monday to Wednesday stretch should be partly sunny, the experts said, but with cooler, daytime highs in the 40s and lows in the 30s and even the high 20s.

The record high temperatures for Dec. 16 were all set in 1971 at local airports, 64 in Islip, 62 at LaGuardia, 65 at Kennedy and Newark, and 64 at Bridgeport. The New York City record is 63.

The record high temperatures that Friday’s warmth could breach are: 62 in Islip, which was set in 1984, 61 at LaGuardia, which, like the record of 66 for Newark, 61 for Bridgeport and 62 for New York City, were all set in 2000. Kennedy's record of 59 is the newest, reached in 2015.

With Joan Gralla