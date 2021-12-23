For Long Island, the odds are even for Christmas Eve snow

The odds are even that new fallen snow will greet Long Islanders venturing out early Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Overnight, there is a 50% chance of light snow, mainly after 1 a.m. with a low of 27 degrees, the weather service said.

"Any light snow may mix with light rain or even change completely to plain light rain around daybreak on Friday," the weather service said. Although a hazardous weather outlook remains in effect, less than an inch of snow is anticipated.

Clouds gradually thin Friday with sunny skies and a high of 43. There's a 60% chance of rain Friday night continuing into Christmas morning, according to the weather service. Saturday will be otherwise cloudy with a high of 48, and 50% chance of rain after dark when the temperature will dip to 38.

Sunday should see the sunshine return, the weather service said, but it will not linger.

The chances of rain are 40% on Monday and 30% on both Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures those days should remain in the upper 40s or low 50s during the day, the weather service predicted.