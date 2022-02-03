TODAY'S PAPER
Dense fog, then freezing rain and snow for Long Island, forecasters say

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
The National Weather Service is warning of hazardous weather — dense fog until 10 a.m. in Suffolk and northern Nassau counties — before freezing rain and snow on Friday and frigid temperatures through Saturday.

Temperatures are above freezing for Thursday — a low of 38 and a high of 45 — but the cold is returning later in the week, according to the forecast.

"A cold front will move through Friday with falling temperatures behind its passage. As a result, rain early Friday will change to a wintry mix," the weather service warned, adding that Friday afternoon brings "the potential for several hours of freezing rain, sleet, and snow Friday afternoon."

Then, "freezing rain will lead to ice accretion on any untreated surfaces, making travel hazardous, potentially for the evening commute on Friday."

As if that wasn't bad enough: "any standing water from rainfall and melting snow will freeze, especially Friday night, exacerbating these conditions."

Temperatures will remain below freezing on Saturday: a high of 27 and a low of 16, rising to just above freezing on Sunday: 33 degrees.

