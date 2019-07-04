TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Warm, muggy Fourth of July

By Nicholas Spangler nicholas.spangler@newsday.com @spanglernewsday
Print

The Fourth of July will be sunny, warm and muggy, National Weather Service forecasters said.

Long Islanders can expect highs in the upper 80s with calm winds of 5 to 8 mph, well below small craft advisory levels, said Phillip Pandolfo, a Weather Service spokesman in Upton. “It’s going to feel humid and warm,” he said.

Temperatures will dip to 72 Thursday night and patchy fog may develop over parts of Long Island very late. “It’s not going to be a threat to fireworks,” he said.

Friday will bring more humidity and temperatures in the 80s with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon, he said.

Storms could produce heavy rains and interfere with outdoor activities Saturday, Pandolfo said. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent, rising to 70 percent in the evening. Showers could return Sunday.

The workweek will bring more temperatures in the 80s but “it won’t be nearly as humid as it will be for the next few days,” he said.

Nicholas Spangler covers the Town of Smithtown and has worked at Newsday since 2010.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

