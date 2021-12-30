Thursday’s rain should be focused before 9 a.m. — the odds are 40%,-- and morning commuters should watch out for patches of fog, forecasters said, adding afternoon sprinkles are possible.

Temperatures will again be unusually mild for winter, the National Weather Service said, with a daytime high just below 50 degrees and a nighttime low in the mid-40s.

That temperature range prevails until the weekend. Thermometers could climb as high as 20 degrees above normal by Saturday — before a brief cold front sends them back down to freezing during the day and the mid-20s at night.

New Year’s Eve will likely begin with morning fog, which might not burn off until 11 a.m. or so, and clouds could linger, the weather service predicted.

Revelers who call it quits not long after midnight should be spared downpours as the rain should hold off until after 1 a.m., with the chances assessed at 50% by the weather service.

Both New Year’s Day — and Sunday — could be washouts. The odds of rain are 70% for both days — as well as Saturday night.

As much as half an inch may fall.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

However, with that cold front sailing in, Sunday night may bring "accumulating" snow, though it also could be mixed with rain after midnight.

The odds of precipitation are 40%.

Whether the storm-causing low pressure system brings the tristate any measurable snow remains uncertain.

While calling this possibility an "outlier," the weather service said: "This will need to be watched with successive model runs as it has the potential to bring accumulating snow and has been consistent over the last few model runs."