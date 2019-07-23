Tuesday’s cooling rains will also bring the threat of flash floods as the rainfall could be heavy and the ground is already saturated, the Islip-based National Weather Service said.

A flash flood warning has been issued through 9 a.m. for Nassau County and western Suffolk County, the weather service said. A flood advisory has been issued for central Suffolk County and a flash flood watch is in effect for eastern Suffolk, according to the weather service.

Nassau police and fire officials said there were reports of road flooding on Central Avenue at the Southern State Parkway, with multiple vehicles reportedly stuck after becoming partially submerged. But fire officials said responding Elmont firefighters found all occupants had successfully exited their vehicles and police said there were no reports of injuries.

Loading... Good Morning Currently overcast today ISLIP, NY 66° Overcast 74°/66° 74°/66° SEE FULL FORECAST

Powerful thunderstorms hit Long Island Monday night, causing power outages and rush-hour cancellations on the Long Island Rail Road. A spokeswoman for Altice said cable television service was disrupted in parts of Long Island by the severe weather.

PSEG Long Island reported approximately 3,045 of its 1.1 million customers across Long Island and the Rockaways were without service around 5:15 a.m. on Tuesday, down substantially from the more than 27,000 seen after Monday night’s thunderstorms.

The high Tuesday is only expected to reach about 72 degrees, quite a break from last weekend's blistering heat.

The rest of the week looks more pleasant.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“By Wednesday, high pressure begins to build into the area from the west, bringing with it a return to dry conditions and seasonable temperatures, with highs in the lower 80s,” the weather service said. And from Wednesday to next Monday, at least mostly sunny skies are forecast with the temperature in the mid-80s, the weather service forecasters said.

— With John Valenti