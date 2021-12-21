Tuesday’s clouds probably herald early morning rain tomorrow – and while Christmas Eve may be spared, showers appear a bit more likely on Christmas Day, forecasters said.

Today, the first official day of winter, will have a brisk, morning wind chill of 25 to 35 degrees but then thermometers head to milder territory, climbing to 45, the National Weather Service said.

After a nighttime low of 39, Wednesday’s chances of predawn showers are 40% after 2 a.m.

"Most of the precipitation is forecast to be rain at this time but some of the interior could have a wintry mix or light snow," the weather service said.

Those odds of showers only diminish to 30% before 1 p.m.; the skies then should slowly clear and it will be another balmy day, with the high expected to reach 47.

Wednesday night will be the coldest of the next seven days, with a low of 27, and wind chill of 20 to 25, thanks partly to a stiff northwest wind that could hit 18 mph.

Thursday brings the sunshine back — and a daytime high of 40.

While clouds sweep in that night, when a low of 35 is predicted; they should depart in time for an at least partly sunny Friday, when thermometers should hit 44.

Rain, however, looks likely, starting as soon as 1 a.m. Saturday, with the weather service assessing the odds at 60%.

And once again, that rain could begin as a wintry mix. The weather service said it "can`t rule out a mix of rain and snow even for some coastal areas at the onset of precipitation, but this looks to be mainly a rain event there."

It added: "For inland areas, snow or a rain/snow mix Friday night before transitioning to all rain by late morning."

Christmas Day’s odds of rain are only a little lower: 50%. The daytime high should be about 49.

After a chilly night, with the low temperature right around freezing, Sunday should be sunny — and so should Monday — with highs both days in the upper 40s and lows during the night around freezing.

Feeling more like winter

Tuesday sees two potentially rain-causing low pressure systems draw near, one toward the south, that is bound for the Atlantic, and a second headed west, the weather service said.

Referring to the first system, the weather service’s Weather Prediction Center said, "By Wednesday night, the low pressure system should track far enough offshore to allow fine weather to return to the East Coast."

And it will feel more like winter. "Colder air will then overspread the entire eastern U.S. into Thursday behind a reinforcing cold front and as a high pressure system takes over."

On Wednesday night, "All areas should fall into the 20s with most of the area getting into the teens for wind chills," the weather service said.

Blue skies – like the ones expected on Thursday – result from high pressure systems as their air dries and cools. Thursday’s system will extend up the East Coast and into Canada.

Possibly, there might be "a dusting or coating" of snow flakes that night.

The rain expected Christmas Day stems from a swift clipper system that will deliver snow to northern tier states today, forecasters said. By the time it reaches this area, it instead could bring "pockets of freezing rain late at night/early Saturday morning for the northern fringe of the forecast area."