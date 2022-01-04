TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
Good Morning
Frigid temperatures Tuesday, with rain Wednesday, forecasters say

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
It’ll feel as cold as 10 degrees outside on Tuesday, with an actual high temperature around 34 degrees, according to the National Weather Service’s forecast.

Tuesday is expected to be sunny, with increasing clouds at night, says the forecast, taken mid-Island.

Wednesday is expected to bring rain showers in the early afternoon, with a high near 40 and a low of 33 at night. Thursday night is likely to bring snow, which will continue until Friday.

It'll be sunny again on Saturday, with a chance of rain on Sunday, forecasters said.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

