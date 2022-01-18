Tuesday’s morning commuters probably will encounter "patchy black ice" on roads, the National Weather Service warned, issuing a special weather statement.

The day should be sunny with a high of 35 though northwest winds gusting as high as 34 mph will make it feel like 10 to 20, forecasters said.

Tonight will be cold;, with a low of 23. After midnight, southeast gusts could reach 24 mph.

Away from the coast, "lows tonight [will fall] well down into the teens for interior and far outlying areas, forecasters said.

Wednesday should be cloudy, clement — and blustery, with southwest winds gusting to 32 mph. The high for the day should hit 45.

Shortly before daybreak on Thursday, another possible clipper arrives. The odds of rain and snow are 70% but "little or no snow accumulation [is] expected, the weather service said. The low that night will be 31. However, it issued a hazardous weather outlook, cautioning that with light rain turning into light snow, and thermometers slipping to freezing, Thursday’s morning rush hour could be both "slow and hazardous."

Snow then becomes likely on Thursday, mostly before 1 p.m., though less than one inch of new snow is predicted, the forecasters said. Thermometers should reach about 31 by 5 p.m. Northwest winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday night will be frigid, with a low of 14, as a polar air mass works its way to the tristate area, the weather service said.

Cold weekend predicted

Wind chills on Friday morning will range from zero — to minus 10.

Friday then offers a brief respite: it should be mostly sunny with a high of 23.

Saturday, however, has a 40% chance of snow after 1 a.m., though the day should be partly sunny with a high of 31, the weather service predicted.

"With cold air in place, precipitation across the entire forecast area will be snow," it said, though some of its computer models are offering clashing predictions.

Still, "at this time there is a chance of a light accumulating snow," it said. The day will be cloudy, with a high of 36.

That overcast will last through the night, with a nighttime low of 21 expected.

Sunday also will be cloudy — but milder, with a high of 36; a nighttime low of 19 is predicted.

Monday should be at least partly sunny, with a high around 30.

More snow might arrive Tuesday — though that is too far ahead to predict.

The weather service said: "Once again there is a lot of uncertainty with the timing of a clipper system for Monday into Tuesday."

The next possible storm, from Wednesday night to Thursday morning, originates from separate systems around the country and Canada, forecasters said.

A polar front will travel to the Great Lakes from the northern plains, while a storm-creating low pressure system that began in California then sweeps into the northeast from the south, picking up moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, they explained.

And a clipper system marches from southern Ontario to New England.

"Overnight Wednesday, the snow will expand into parts of the Ohio Valley into parts of the Central Appalachians and mid-Atlantic," the weather service’s Weather Prediction Center said.

"Furthermore, the rain over the Lower Mississippi and Tennessee Valleys moves into parts of the Southern Appalachians and parts of the mid-Atlantic by Thursday morning."

For the metro area, the weather service said, "Overall this looks to be a light precipitation event."